(Yonhap)

The base taxi fare in Seoul rose to 3,800 won (US$3.36) on Saturday, a 27 percent increase from the previous price.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the new base rate for cabs operating in the capital city took effect at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. It is the first hike in six years since the base rate was set at 3,000 won in 2013.Large van-type and deluxe taxis saw their base fare go up 1,500 won to 6,500 won, according to the city government.The base fare for late hour rides from midnight to 4 a.m. rose from 3,600 won to 4,600 won.