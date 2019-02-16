Go to Mobile Version

JTBC chief questioned over alleged violence against freelance journalist

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 16, 2019 - 10:39
  • Updated : Feb 16, 2019 - 10:40
Sohn Suk-hee, the chief and well-known news presenter of the cable channel JTBC, faced police questioning Saturday over an allegation that he used violence against a freelance journalist.

Sohn was accused of punching the journalist in the face several times during a dinner meeting in Seoul in January.



The journalist, identified only by his surname, Kim, insisted that Sohn offered him a job at JTBC, then assaulted him after he rejected the offer. Kim said he was reporting on a car accident in which Sohn was involved a few years ago.

To undergo the police questioning, Sohn arrived at a police station in western Seoul at 7:40 a.m. for his first police questioning since the scandal arose in early January.

The JTBC chief has denied the allegation against him. He has filed a charge accusing Kim of extortion. (Yonhap)



