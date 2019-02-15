Ex-Posco executive to head Hyundai Steel’s R&D division

Ahn is known as a top engineer who served as head of Posco’s two manufacturing bases: one in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, and one in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.
|Ahn Dong-il (Hyundai Steel)
His appointment to the role is part of the group’s efforts to improve its competitiveness in production, R&D, production quality and advanced steel products.
In a rare statement, Hyundai Steel said it would also seek partnership with its rival Posco to enhance the global competitiveness of the South Korean steel industry. The focus of their partnership would be technology development and opposition to the growing protectionism against steel products made in Korea, a company representative said.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)