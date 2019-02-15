APMA hosts contemporary art exhibition

BUSINESS

The Amorepacific Museum of Art in Yongsan, Seoul, will host an exhibition showcasing some 40 contemporary art pieces until May 19.The exhibition, titled “APMA, Chapter One -- from the APMA Collection,” will fill eight exhibition halls and include a range of art genres, from painting and photography to sculpture and media arts. Some of the works on display are part of the personal collection of Amorepacific Chairman Seo Kyung-bae.Notable pieces in the exhibition include “Love” by American pop artist Robert Indiana, which was also installed on Manhattan’s 55th street in New York City. And local installation artist Lee Bul’s “Secret Sharer” and Choe U-ram’s “Una Lumino” will be unveiled to the public at the exhibition.“At the exhibition, the APMA will unveil various art pieces from the past and present, from East and West. We have organized the exhibition to present art pieces that have never been unveiled to the public,” said Hyun Moon-pil, a team leader at the APMA.For visitors’ convenience, the APMA is offering a mobile app that will guide visitors through the exhibition. For more information, visit the APMA website at apma.amorepacific.com.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)