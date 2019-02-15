[Video] Hyundai Motor chief makes video debut on Nexo

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun introduces himself before test driving Nexo. (Hyundai Motor)







By Cho Chung-un ( By Cho Chung-un ( christory@heraldcorp.com

Taking a step closer to the company’s young workforce, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun recently made a surprise video debut -- filming himself test-driving the Nexo, the fuel-cell electric vehicle that the company is betting on as the key to its future growth.In the video, a CEO message addressed to the carmaker’s midlevel employees, Chung drinks coffee and checks his “urgent email” while the vehicle is in self-driving mode.After detailing the Nexo’s capabilities as a self-driving car, the 48-year-old heir to the nation’s largest carmaker pays his audience a compliment, asking, “Who made such a great car?”At the end, Chung tells his employees that Hyundai Motor strives to be more than a carmaker. It also wants to be “a smart mobility solution provider” -- to take the lead in a market that is undergoing a major transformation amid rapidly evolving technology.“I know that many of our employees at Hyundai and Kia are worried about the future of the company,” he said.“To make this difficult time into an opportunity to create a brighter future, we all need to change and work very hard.”