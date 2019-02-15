Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Video] Hyundai Motor chief makes video debut on Nexo

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Feb 15, 2019 - 15:56
  • Updated : Feb 15, 2019 - 17:07
Taking a step closer to the company’s young workforce, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun recently made a surprise video debut -- filming himself test-driving the Nexo, the fuel-cell electric vehicle that the company is betting on as the key to its future growth.

In the video, a CEO message addressed to the carmaker’s midlevel employees, Chung drinks coffee and checks his “urgent email” while the vehicle is in self-driving mode.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun introduces himself before test driving Nexo. (Hyundai Motor)


After detailing the Nexo’s capabilities as a self-driving car, the 48-year-old heir to the nation’s largest carmaker pays his audience a compliment, asking, “Who made such a great car?”

At the end, Chung tells his employees that Hyundai Motor strives to be more than a carmaker. It also wants to be “a smart mobility solution provider” -- to take the lead in a market that is undergoing a major transformation amid rapidly evolving technology.

“I know that many of our employees at Hyundai and Kia are worried about the future of the company,” he said.

“To make this difficult time into an opportunity to create a brighter future, we all need to change and work very hard.”




By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114