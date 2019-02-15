BAT, McLaren join hands on technology development

BUSINESS

(BAT)

Tobacco maker British American Tobacco said Friday that it has joined hands with British sports carmaker McLaren and established a new global partnership for advanced technology and innovation.As part of the agreement, BAT will work closely with McLaren Applied Technologies to collaborate and share technological expertise in batteries, advanced materials and design.BAT’s stated goal is “transforming tobacco,” and the company said it would work to provide consumers with less risky tobacco and nicotine choices.The company added that the partnership with McLaren would give BAT a platform to pursue its goals at an accelerated pace and to uphold its commitment to harm reduction.“We’re extremely proud and excited about this new partnership, further enabling us to accelerate the pace at which we innovate and transform ourselves. It gives us a truly global platform with which to drive greater resonance of our potentially reduced-risk products, including our Vype, Vuse and glo brands. Ultimately, innovation and technology will support us in creating a ‘better tomorrow’ for our consumers worldwide,” said Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s chief marketing officer.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)