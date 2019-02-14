Momoland's Daisy admits to romantic relationship with iKon's Yun-hyeong

ENTERTAINMENT

Daisy, a member of K-pop girl band Momoland, admitted Thursday that she is dating Song Yun-hyeong, a member of boy group iKon.



An official from Momoland's management agency, MLD Entertainment, told Yonhap News Agency "the two have been in a dating relationship with mutual affection for three months," confirming a media report that the two started dating three or four months earlier.







(YG Entertainment / MLD Entertainment)

YG Entertainment, the music label for iKon, however, played down the report, saying that they "have dated a few times on mutual affection, but they are not in a romantic relationship."The 24-year-old Song debuted in 2015 in iKon, one year before Daisy debuted in Momoland. Both bands are currently active at the forefront of the K-pop scene. (Yonhap)