LG Uplus to acquire CJ Hellovision for W800b

BUSINESS

South Korea’s third-biggest telecom firm LG Uplus said Thursday the company has approved a plan to acquire the country’s biggest cable TV operator CJ Hellovision amid growing competition in the local pay TV market.



LG Uplus’ board gave the greenlight for the company to purchase a stake of 50 percent plus one share in CJ Hellovision from its holding company CJ E&M. The deal is estimated to cost about 800 billion won ($711 million), according to LG Uplus and CJ E&M.



“The acquisition will be the first step for qualitative growth in the domestic pay TV market,” said LG Uplus Vice President and Chief Finance Officer Lee Hyuk-ju. “By integrating broadcasting and telecommunications, we will find new growth momentum.”



CJ E&M, the entertainment leg of the CJ conglomerate, also confirmed the agreement. CJ E&M said the merger was a “strategic decision” to improve the company’s competiveness in the global content market.



If the acquisition proceeds as planned, LG Uplus would emerge as the second-biggest pay TV provider following KT. LG Uplus would secure some 7.8 million subscribers upon acquiring CJ Hellovision.



According to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT last year, LG Uplus has about 3.6 million cable TV subscribers. Some 4.2 million people subscribe to CJ Hellovision and about 9.8 million to KT.







(Yonhap)