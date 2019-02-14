Vietnamese foreign minister ends Pyongyang trip for summit preparations

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Vietnam's top diplomat wrapped up his visit to North Korea on Thursday apparently meant to discuss issues related to leader Kim Jong-un's upcoming trip to the Southeast Asian nation.Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, who doubles as Vietnam's deputy prime minister, arrived at a Beijing international airport on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang.He's apparently in transit back to Vietnam following a three-day trip to the North's capital, where he reportedly had meetings with Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Ri Su-yong, who's in charge of international affairs at the Workers' Party of Korea.His entourage included Mai Phuoc Dung, chief of state protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ministry's spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.The two sides exchanged in-depth views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and ways to expand bilateral relations, according to Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA.The North's leader is scheduled to hold a summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi from Feb. 27-28. He's widely expected to pay a state visit to Vietnam just before or after the summit. (Yonhap)