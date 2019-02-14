[Weekender] What is S. Korea doing to combat fine dust pollution?

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s Special Act on the Reduction and Management of Fine Dust went into effect across the country Friday to tackle fine dust pollution amid growing concerns over public health.This comes as Korea grapples with massive air pollution; it ranked bottom in air quality among 35 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The government is working on a range of measures -- including artificial rain -- which center on cutting emissions produced domestically and reducing the public’s exposure to fine dust, though the dust is believed to originate mostly from other counties, including China.The new act focuses on the government’s role in creating a control tower, devising a comprehensive plan to reduce fine dust pollution every five years, and protecting public health from fine dust.In accordance with the act, the government has created a countermeasure committee, comprising ministers and civilian experts, under Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to take charge of fine dust-related policies.The act has also laid the groundwork for municipalities to enforce anti-pollution emergency reduction measures -- affecting both public and private sectors -- that come into force between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. when average ultrafine dust concentrations exceed or are forecast to exceed certain levels.Under such measures, city or provincial governments can ban old diesel cars from streets and ask emissions facilities to reduce their operating hours.They can also recommend the temporary closure or reduction of class durations at child care and educational institutions, and ask companies to allow employees to work flexible hours or from home.The China factorChina has denied responsibility for fine dust over the Korean Peninsula, which South Korea has refuted.The two countries have held a series of ministerial- and working-level talks to boost cooperation to resolve the fine dust problem in the region.The South Korea-China Environmental Cooperation Center opened in Beijing in June, and meetings of a South Korea-China joint committee on environmental cooperation are being held regularly.Together with China and other neighboring countries, the North-East Asia Clean Air Partnership, a joint cooperation mechanism to reduce air pollution in the Northeast Asia region, was also launched last year.After a series of meetings last month, the countries agreed to establish a joint early warning system for fine dust.They also agreed to expand the scope of their joint research on the cause of air pollution in China. More detailed plans to combat air pollution in the region will be discussed starting next month at working-level consultations. The plans are to be announced in the second half of the year during a meeting of environment ministers from Korea, China and Japan.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)