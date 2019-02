NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An explosion occurred at a Hanwha plant in Daejeon at around 8:42 a.m., killing three people. The casualties are believed to be workers from the factory, the fire authority said.The fire was extinguished at around 9:27 a.m.Tire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.A fire in May 2018 at the same plant, which handles explosives, killed two people and injured five.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)