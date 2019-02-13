Hyundai Mobis showcases hydrogen fuel-based power generator

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's top auto parts maker, said Wednesday that it has begun operations of a hydrogen fuel cell-based power generator.
The generator employed at the company's Chungju factory, 147 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is equipped with fuel cells powering the midsize Nexo SUV.
|(Yonhap)
The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle is made by Hyundai Motor Co., a sister company of Hyundai Mobis. Both are affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group, the world's fifth-largest automotive conglomerate.
It marks the first time the company is applying the specially arranged fuel cell stacks to supply power to something other than a vehicle, a Hyundai Mobis representatives said.
The 450-kilowatt power generator is made up of five stacks used on the FCEV and is equivalent to 7 percent of the electricity needed at the plant.
The automotive conglomerate earlier said it is committed to making full use of hydrogen fuel-cell technology, stressing it will increase annual production going forward.
"The hydrogen power generator system in the Chungju factory is the first step to realize a hydrogen society by utilizing core technology of the FCEV," the company said.
It said that once hydrogen as a energy source becomes more abundant, such generators will become price competitive vis-a-vis fossil fuel. They have an added benefit of producing very little noise and release nothing harmful into the environment.
The know-how can further be used to power ships, drones, planes and various machinery. (Yonhap)