Vietnam orders hotels near Marriott Hotel Hanoi to cancel reservations for summit security: report

NATIONAL

Flags of United States and North Korea in a souvenir shop in Vietnam (Yonhap)

With the US-North Korea summit scheduled to take place Feb. 27-28 in Hanoi, the Vietnamese government has ordered hotels near JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi to cancel reservations that have already been made, a local daily here reported Wednesday.Hotels near the JW Marriott Hotel notified tour companies here that they would not be taking any reservations until after the forthcoming summit, per a Vietnamese government order, according to Maeil Business News.The source said the government there also told the hotels to cancel all reservations, citing security and safety concerns as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet.The move is seen as indicating that the JW Marriott Hotel has been confirmed as either the summit venue or accommodations for one of the leaders. Along with the hotel, the nearby Vietnam National Convention Center is also being cited as a possible summit venue.The leaders of the United States and North Korea are expected to hold a second summit in the Vietnamese capital to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)