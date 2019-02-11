Woori Bank’s net profit surges 33% in 2018

BUSINESS

Woori Bank, a major South Korean commercial lender, said Monday its net profit for 2018 soared 33.34 percent from a year earlier on the back of growth in interest income.



Net profit came to 2.04 trillion won ($1.81 billion) in 2018 on a consolidated basis, up from 1.51 trillion won a year earlier, the lender said in a regulatory filing.



Its operating profit jumped 27.22 percent on-year to 2.74 trillion won, a record high, the bank said, while noting that its yearly sales fell 16.05 percent to 19.92 trillion won.





(Yonhap)

Its net interest margin, a measurement of profitability, stood at 1.99 percent as of the end of last year, up 0.03 percentage point on-year, the bank said.The performance was mainly attributable to the surge in its interest income, which went up 8.2 percent on-year to 5.65 trillion won. In particular, the increase in loans for small business entities advanced 6.5 percent, according to the lender.From its global business sector, the bank also saw a 19.7 percent surge in net profit to 200 billion won. (Yonhap)