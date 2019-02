KIS holds scientific technology seminar with MIT students

NATIONAL

(Korea International School holds a seminar with MIT students. KIS)

Korea International School announced that it invited students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology to hold an MIT Science & Technology Seminar for one week, from Jan. 7 to 11, at its Pangyo campus in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.At the seminar, KIS students took the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology.Following the seminar, MIT students attended various classes at KIS for a month and held collaboration classes with KIS students.The seminar has been held every year since 2014 as part of MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives.Meanwhile, KIS is set to hold a school fair for new kindergarten students at the Pangyo campus on Feb. 18 and Seoul campus on Feb. 20. Applications for participation are available at the admissions office of Pangyo -- (031) 978-0505 -- and Seoul -- (02) 3496-0510.By Lee So-jeong ( xojeong2@heraldcorp.com