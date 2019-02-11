Go to Mobile Version

KIS holds scientific technology seminar with MIT students

By Lee So-jeong
  • Published : Feb 11, 2019 - 15:50
  • Updated : Feb 11, 2019 - 15:50
Korea International School announced that it invited students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology to hold an MIT Science & Technology Seminar for one week, from Jan. 7 to 11, at its Pangyo campus in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. 


(Korea International School holds a seminar with MIT students. KIS)

At the seminar, KIS students took the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology. 

Following the seminar, MIT students attended various classes at KIS for a month and held collaboration classes with KIS students.

The seminar has been held every year since 2014 as part of MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives.

Meanwhile, KIS is set to hold a school fair for new kindergarten students at the Pangyo campus on Feb. 18 and Seoul campus on Feb. 20. Applications for participation are available at the admissions office of Pangyo -- (031) 978-0505 -- and Seoul -- (02) 3496-0510.

By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)


