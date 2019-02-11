KIS holds scientific technology seminar with MIT students

|(Korea International School holds a seminar with MIT students. KIS)
At the seminar, KIS students took the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology.
Following the seminar, MIT students attended various classes at KIS for a month and held collaboration classes with KIS students.
The seminar has been held every year since 2014 as part of MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives.
Meanwhile, KIS is set to hold a school fair for new kindergarten students at the Pangyo campus on Feb. 18 and Seoul campus on Feb. 20. Applications for participation are available at the admissions office of Pangyo -- (031) 978-0505 -- and Seoul -- (02) 3496-0510.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)