Mercedes-Benz ranks 4th in local sales, outselling GM, Renault Samsung

BUSINESS

Mercedes-Benz S Class (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz placed fourth on the list of carmakers’ sales here in January, outselling some with manufacturing bases here.According to industry data, the importer and the distributor of the German carmaker sold 5,796 vehicles last month, accounting for 4 percent of the total 114,632 vehicles sold.The number of vehicles places Mercedes-Benz behind Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and SsangYong Motor. Hyundai and its sister company Kia sold a combined 54 percent of the total, while SsangYong Motor stood at 6.1 percent.The foreign carmaker, which does not have a manufacturing base and sells completely foreign-made vehicles here, outpaced other international automakers with production plants. Renault Samsung Motors and GM Korea placed fifth and sixth, selling 3.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, of the total.Mercedes-Benz’s sales increase has been led by the E-class, of which the company sold 3,392 units in January, as well as a record 32,414 units last year.The brand appears to have benefited from other German carmakers enduring nightmares last year, according to industry watchers, referring to “dieselgate” that hamstrung Volkswagen and its luxury subsidiary Audi, and the BMW series of engine fires in summer.The E-class, however, is to face new challenges as BMW and Audi are scheduled to release new sedans and Hyundai launches its fully changed Genesis G80 this year.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)