'Music in PyeongChang’ begins with bow-breaking performance

From left: Clara-Jumi Kang (violin), Tatsuki Narita (violin), Maxim Rysanov (viola), Timur Yakubov (viola), Julian Steckel (cellist) and Leonardo Elschenbroich (cellist) perform Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D minor Op. 70 “Souvenir de Florence” at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday as part of “Music in PyeongChang - Winter Festival.” (MPYC)