S. Korean PM expects 2nd U.S.-N.K. summit to deliver concrete results

NATIONAL

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Saturday that he expects the second summit between the United States and North Korea to deliver concrete results.



Lee made the remarks at an international peace conference in Seoul hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27-28.



“I expect the second US-N. Korea summit to produce more concrete results than the first summit,” Lee said. “The South Korean government will fully support the summit to deliver the best result possible.”



Celebrating the first anniversary of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Lee said the first-ever Winter Games in South Korea played a key role in creating the atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula.



At the 2018 Winter Olympics, South and North Korea paraded in together during the opening ceremony and formed a unified team in women‘s ice hockey.



“Before the PyeongChang Olympics, there were concerns on the Korean Peninsula, but after that, we saw the two Koreas holding three summits and the leaders of the US and North Korea having a meeting for the first time,” he said. “PyeongChang’s winter has opened a spring season for the Korean Peninsula.”



Lee said overcoming division on the Korean Peninsula also requires international support, mentioning Korea‘s history after World War II.



“The South Korean government will steadily and wisely make progress for the Korean Peninsula peace process with support from the international community, including the US, China, Japan and Russia,” he said. (Yonhap)































