US, N.Korea hold second day of working-level talks

NATIONAL

The US envoy for North Korea held the second day of talks in Pyongyang on Thursday to finalize details of a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled to take place in three weeks.



US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun continued working-level negotiations with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, after arriving in the North Korean capital on Wednesday morning via plane from the US air base in Osan, Gyeonggi Province.

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (left) and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol (Yonhap)