[News Focus] Korea-China-Japan FTA still long way to go

BUSINESS

SEJONG - The North American Free Trade Agreement is estimated to have much contributed to development of the commerce segment in the continent as one of the world’s main trade blocs.



Though US President Donald Trump recently threatened to terminate the NAFTA contracts, expressing dissatisfaction with trade terms with Mexico and Canada, it is undeniable the three-member trade bloc has been a counterpart to the European Union.



In Europe, apart from the EU there is the European Free Trade Association of four members: Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The EFTA is a trade bloc whose members do not belong to the 28-member EU.



In Northeast Asia, three major countries -- South Korea, Japan and China -- have pushed to foster a trade bloc to ease tariffs on goods, which could also be effective in taking countermeasures against other continents’ regional protective stance in terms of exports and imports through such means as NAFTA, the EU and EFTA.



(Graphic by Heo Tae-seong/Korea Herald)

Deputy Minister for Trade Yoo Myung-hee led the country’s delegation during the 14th round of negotiations for a Korea-China-Japan free trade agreement, held in Beijing in December 2018. (Yonhap)