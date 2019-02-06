Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Asian tourists favor Myeong-dong, but Americans and Europeans prefer Seoul’s palaces

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 6, 2019 - 17:29
  • Updated : Feb 6, 2019 - 17:29




Foreign tourists in Seoul prefer different sightseeing spots depending on nationality, a research paper showed.

Visitors from Asia prefer Myeong-dong, one of the capital’s main shopping districts, while European and American tourists are most impressed by royal palaces, according to the paper jointly published by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Kyung Hee University.

Chinese and Americans gave high marks to Seoul for safety, while Japanese said they were satisfied with the food and Europeans appreciated the shopping. 







