S. Korea completes vaccinations of animals against foot-and-mouth disease

A cattle market in Cheongju stands empty on Friday, amid the spread of foot-and-mouth disease. (Yonhap)

The government has completed emergency vaccinations of cows and pigs nationwide to prevent further spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) during the Lunar New Year's holiday, officials said Sunday.Authorities have also culled more than 2,000 cows, the most in eight years, as they are ramping up quarantine efforts following two confirmed cases last week.The agriculture ministry said that it has completed vaccinations of 1,340 cows and pigs nationwide and disinfected around 86,000 farms and related facilities."It takes time for antibodies to form despite the vaccinations," Agriculture Minister Lee Gae-ho said. "I ask provincial governments and quarantine officials to mobilize all available sources to focus on disinfection during the holiday."Last week, the government called for cooperation in curbing the spread of FMD, with millions of people expected to travel nationwide for the Lunar New Year's holiday.The government raised its alert level against the disease last week.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon asked the people on Thursday to help eradicate the animal disease at an early date. He also urged them to stay away from affected farms and nearby areas during the holiday.(Yonhap)