U.S., N. Korea talks on second summit likely to be held in Panmunjom: sources

NATIONAL

The United States and North Korea will likely hold their working-level talks on a proposed meeting of their leaders at a joint border village of the two Koreas, informed sources said Saturday.



They said the talks may begin as early as Monday.



"The date and venue of the North Korea-U.S. dialogue have yet to be announced, but Panmunjom seems like the most likely venue for now," a diplomatic source here said.





Panmunjeom is seen in the April 26, 2018 file photo. (Yonhap)

The working-level dialogue will be attended by Stephen Biegun, Washington's special representative on North Korea who is set to arrive here Sunday.While announcing Biegun's trip to South Korea, the U.S.Department of State did not mention when or where the working-level talks will be held."It is possible the working-level talks may take more than one day as there are many issues that need to be addressed before the second U.S.-North Korea summit," another source said.Panmunjom was the venue of the working-level dialogue between Biegun and his then-North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui before the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June.Biegun has said Kim Hyok-chol will be his new North Korean counterpart in summit preparation talks.The upcoming dialogue is widely expected to set the ground rules for the second Trump-Kim meeting, while Seoul officials believe the sides may also begin drafting a joint declaration of the leaders to be issued at their second meeting.The U.S. president earlier said the exact date and venue of his second meeting with Kim will be announced early next week.

(Yonhap)