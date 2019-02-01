Homeplus to convert all 12,000 contract workers to regular positions

BUSINESS

South Korean discount chain Homeplus said Friday it will grant permanent full-time employment status to all of its some 12,000 contract workers at 124 stores.The exact date when their status will be changed has not been confirmed, as it requires discussions with the labor union, the company said.It is the first attempt in the industry to grant contract workers permanent-employment positions.According to Homeplus, the company has been discussing the minimum wage with its labor union. Both sides have agreed to enhance the overall working environment for all workers and to achieve “zero number of contract workers,” instead of an increase in the minimum wage by a certain percentage.In November last year, the company granted permanent full-time employment status to some 600 contract workers, five months after it converted the status of some 430 contract workers to regular positions.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)