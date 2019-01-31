Go to Mobile Version

aT targets ASEAN market with agricultural exports

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Jan 31, 2019 - 14:50
  • Updated : Jan 31, 2019 - 14:50
Representatives of Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs gathered at the aT Center in Seoul on Tuesday, along with domestic producers of agricultural goods, to discuss strategies for the ASEAN region.

The meeting, called the New Southern Export Expansion Strategic Conference, was a chance for companies to share business know-how and plan the future direction of Korean agricultural exports to ASEAN countries.


aT and MAFRA host the K-Food Fair in Hanoi, targeting young consumers with an interest in Hallyu. Three similar fairs are planned for the ASEAN region this year: one in Jakarta in June, one in Bangkok in September and one in Ho Chi Minh City in October. (aT)

Last year, aT strategically targeted the ASEAN market and attained $1.7 billion in exports, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. To keep the momentum going, aT said its new target was $3 billion by 2025.

aT said it intended to prioritize quality, pay attention to consumer trends in different countries and analyze the possibility of entering e-commerce markets.

