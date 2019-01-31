aT targets ASEAN market with agricultural exports

The meeting, called the New Southern Export Expansion Strategic Conference, was a chance for companies to share business know-how and plan the future direction of Korean agricultural exports to ASEAN countries.
|aT and MAFRA host the K-Food Fair in Hanoi, targeting young consumers with an interest in Hallyu. Three similar fairs are planned for the ASEAN region this year: one in Jakarta in June, one in Bangkok in September and one in Ho Chi Minh City in October. (aT)
Last year, aT strategically targeted the ASEAN market and attained $1.7 billion in exports, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. To keep the momentum going, aT said its new target was $3 billion by 2025.
aT said it intended to prioritize quality, pay attention to consumer trends in different countries and analyze the possibility of entering e-commerce markets.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)