S. Korea, Iraq agree to expand substantive ties in infrastructure, energy

South Korea's special envoy met with top Iraqi leaders this week, reaching an agreement to expand substantive cooperation in infrastructure, plant construction, the defense industry and energy sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.





(Yonhap)

Han Byung-do, President Moon Jae-in's special adviser for Iraq, led a government delegation to Baghdad from Monday till Wednesday.It included officials from the foreign, finance and construction ministries, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and some business leaders.In the meetings with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih, Han conveyed Moon's message of hope for closer partnerships between the two sides, as they commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.Han requested the new Iraqi administration's support for South Korean firms seeking to do business in the Middle Eastern nation and Seoul's efforts for denuclearization and peace.The Iraqi leaders said they make much of partnerships with South Korea, which has been a longtime good friend of the country, according to the ministry.The prime minister, especially, took note of South Korean companies' role in the economic growth of his nation so far and promised active support for them, it added.The delegation also had a roundtable meeting with more than 50 South Korean company officials working in Iraq.Iraq is the third-largest crude oil exporter to South Korea, with trade volume totaling US$78.3 in 2017. (Yonhap)