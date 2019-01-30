Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Planes operated by S. Korea LCCs hit 140 in 2018

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jan 30, 2019 - 17:52
  • Updated : Jan 30, 2019 - 17:52




The combined number of passenger planes operated by South Korea’s six low-cost carriers extended to 140 airplanes last year, challenging the 167 airplanes owned by the national flag carrier Korean Air Lines, the government said.

The six LCCs -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, Eastar Jet and T’way Air -- have aggressively expanded their fleet to meet growing travel demand on short-haul routes to Asian cities.

The budget carriers and two full-service carriers -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines -- as well as operators of private and public planes, had a total of 835 aircraft in service, up 5.4 percent from 2017, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement. 









