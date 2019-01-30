Korean auto writers pick Hyundai’s Palisade as Car of the Year

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor’s sports utility vehicle Palisade that debuted late last year has been named Car of the Year by a group of Korean auto journalists, the organization said Wednesday. The vehicle also scored highest marks in the SUV category, the Korea Automobile Journalists Association said in a statement.The association that comprises 48 newspapers, TV stations and magazines tested 58 vehicles from 21 brands from late last year at three separate test-drive sessions. The Palisade scored 93.33 out of 100 points in the comprehensive test, it added.In the imported car category, Mercedes-Benz’s New CLS was named Foreign Car of the Year and won the award for best car design. Hyundai’s latest fuel cell vehicle Nexo was named Green Car of the Year while the carmaker’s compact performance vehicle Veloster N won for best performance car.(christory@heraldcorp.com)