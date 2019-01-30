[Newsmaker] Ex-short track coach sentenced to 18 months for assaulting athletes

NATIONAL

Cho Jae-beom (Yonhap)

Former national short track speed skating coach Cho Jae-beom was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday over repeated assaults against Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee and other athletes.The Suwon District Court in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, handed down the sentence in an appeals trial. Cho had earlier received a 10-month term, against which he unsuccessfully appealed.The court noted that Cho once had an indictment over an earlier assault charge suspended but continued to use violence against his athletes "without any hint of contrition."The court said some athletes refused to settle with Cho and sought stern punishment for their former coach.Prosecutors earlier recommended a two-year term for Cho, who is facing separate sexual assault allegations raised by Shim last month. (Yonhap)