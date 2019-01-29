President Moon accepts aide's resignation over controversial remarks

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday accepted the resignation tendered by his economic policy aide over controversial remarks related to job seekers.



Kim Hyun-chul, who advised Moon on economic policy, offered to resign on Tuesday, one day after he urged young and middle-aged job seekers to stop calling the country 'Hell Chosun' and instead to go to ASEAN countries to seek opportunities. His resignation was accepted immediately, Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a briefing.





Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom speaks during a briefing Tuesday (Yonhap)

ASEAN stands for the Association of South East Asian Nations and Hell Chosun is a term, used mainly by young people, to describe South Korea's punishing social and career situation, particularly cram schools and widespread discrimination against the poor, women and minorities.Kim made the remarks at a Seoul seminar on the government's policies to seek economic cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. (Yonhap)