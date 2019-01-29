President Moon accepts aide's resignation over controversial remarks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday accepted the resignation tendered by his economic policy aide over controversial remarks related to job seekers.
Kim Hyun-chul, who advised Moon on economic policy, offered to resign on Tuesday, one day after he urged young and middle-aged job seekers to stop calling the country 'Hell Chosun' and instead to go to ASEAN countries to seek opportunities. His resignation was accepted immediately, Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a briefing.
|Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom speaks during a briefing Tuesday (Yonhap)
ASEAN stands for the Association of South East Asian Nations and Hell Chosun is a term, used mainly by young people, to describe South Korea's punishing social and career situation, particularly cram schools and widespread discrimination against the poor, women and minorities.
Kim made the remarks at a Seoul seminar on the government's policies to seek economic cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. (Yonhap)