Hanwha Q Cells named top solar installer in Europe, Australia

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 29, 2019 - 17:23
  • Updated : Jan 29, 2019 - 17:23
South Korean solar panel maker Hanwha Q Cells was named the top photovoltaics installer in Europe and Australia this year by research institutes in the respective regions that surveyed its brand recognition, management and market share, the company said Tuesday.



In Europe, Hanwha Q Cells has remained in the top position since its acquisition of German company Q Cells in 2012, and for four years in Australia. The survey was conducted and announced by EuPD Research, an information provider on business-to-business firms, and compared scores for brand recommendation, awareness and sales performance of Q Cells’ competitors.

The company has been expanding sales in solar panel markets for both residential and commercial uses in Europe, US and Japan, with the Q.Peak Duo, which uses half-cut cells to increase energy efficiency, the company added. 

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


