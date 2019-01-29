Coupang reaches 1.7 million deliveries in a day

BUSINESS

Coupang has recently set a new record for single-day delivery, bringing 1.7 million items to households in a day. It is a record-breaking figure for both daily and weekly deliveries in South Korea, the company said.There are also other records set within Coupang. Marketplace, a new feature in Coupang that allows direct interaction between buyers and sellers, has seen a 92 percent growth. Its weekly sales reached the highest since its establishment, attracting attention from many in the industry.The growth of Coupang‘s paid membership service Rocket Wow has also been significant, according to the firm. The service saw 170,000 customer sign-ups within the first week of its launch in October, and 1.2 million sign-ups within the first three months, Coupang said.Rocket Wow is a subscription service that offers free delivery with overnight arrivals within the next morning for members. The service has expanded nationwide since Jan. 17.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)