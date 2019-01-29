Fire hits Park Hyatt Busan

According to the authorities, smoke was seen coming out of the ceiling at the entrance of the fitness center on the fifth floor at 9:53 p.m.
A fitness trainer, who saw the smoke, called the maintenance staff and the fire station. Putting out the fire using a fire hose, he inhaled some smoke and was transferred to a nearby hospital. He was discharged from the hospital around 2 a.m. without injury.
The fire was put out in 10 minutes, causing around 1 million won ($892) worth of damage.
According to the fire officials, smoke alarm went off, enabling guests to evacuate.
The officials are currently presuming, the fire started due to a short-circuit. The exact cause has not been revealed.
Park Hyatt Busan, located near Haeundae opened in February 2013.The 34-flooor hotel with six basement floors houses 269 rooms and 69 suite rooms. The fitness center will be out of use for a while as the hotel works to repair the damage.
