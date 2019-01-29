Fire hits Park Hyatt Busan

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Park Hyatt Busan (Hotel HDC)

Around 40 guests were evacuated from the Park Hyatt Busan on Monday night, as fire hit the luxury hotel.According to the authorities, smoke was seen coming out of the ceiling at the entrance of the fitness center on the fifth floor at 9:53 p.m.A fitness trainer, who saw the smoke, called the maintenance staff and the fire station. Putting out the fire using a fire hose, he inhaled some smoke and was transferred to a nearby hospital. He was discharged from the hospital around 2 a.m. without injury.The fire was put out in 10 minutes, causing around 1 million won ($892) worth of damage.According to the fire officials, smoke alarm went off, enabling guests to evacuate.The officials are currently presuming, the fire started due to a short-circuit. The exact cause has not been revealed.Park Hyatt Busan, located near Haeundae opened in February 2013.The 34-flooor hotel with six basement floors houses 269 rooms and 69 suite rooms. The fitness center will be out of use for a while as the hotel works to repair the damage.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)