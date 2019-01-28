With advanced electronic labeling system, Rainus seeks to expand into overseas markets

BUSINESS

Cap: Rainus CEO Kim Hyun-hak

South Korean tech firm Rainus has pledged to expand into the European and Japanese markets by capitalizing on the company’s advanced automated system to help retailers better manage consumer items.Rainus CEO Kim Hyun-hak said the company will attract overseas consumers with its electronic information label technology. Combined with wireless communications and display technology, the electronic information labels show product information efficiently and accurately.As the electronic labels allow product information to be managed electronically through a server, retailers are relieved of the burden of stocktaking items manually with physical labels, Kim added.“We are currently providing tailored solutions for those retailers who chose to use Rainus products in the European and Japanese markets,” said Kim, who established the company with engineers from Samsung Electro-Machine.Since its establishment in 2014, Rainus has been increasing its presence abroad through aggressive marketing amid the growing need for electronic labeling. The technology has gained attention from retailers seeking automated operations based on the internet of things, the firm said.Last year, Swiss supermarket chain Coop adopted Rainus’ electronic labeling technology at some stores across Europe. Japanese electronic retailer BIC CAMERA has also shown interest in working with Rainus, the company said.The company has introduced its electronic labeling system to South Korean retail giants, including department stores operated by Lotte, Hyundai and Shinsegae. Rianus said some 20 branches of Carrefour Market will also adopt the labeling system.“We are seeking to expand our horizons beyond electronic labeling,” said Kim. “Our goal is to provide valuable information to people through technology. … I want to use leading technology to improve value for people.”