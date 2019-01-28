Choson Exchange to host DPRK Economic Forum in Pyongyang

NATIONAL

Participants to Choson Exchange’s enterpreneurship workshop listen to a lecturer dispatched by the organization to North Korea in this undated photo. (Choson Exchange)

Choson Exchange, a Singapore-registered NGO with a mandate to support North Korea’s future business leaders, will host its inaugural DPRK Economic Forum in April.The forum will take place in Pyongyang from April 20 to 27.Participants will get a chance to connect with North Koreans as part of the forum’s interactive business training sessions, which will run for three days. Discussion sessions will tackle North Korean business and economic policy innovation.Entrepreneurs with backgrounds in marketing, finance, management and other business-related fields are welcome to take part.Applications can be submitted via email (team@chosonexchange.org) until Feb 19. Citizens of US, Japanese and South Korean nationality are prohibited from participating.Choson Exchange, founded by Geoffrey See in 2010, has trained more than 2,300 North Koreans in economic policy, business and entrepreneurship. The organization recently held the Pyongsong Startup Festival in November 2018.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)