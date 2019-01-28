[K-talk] HyunA, E’Dawn sign with Psy’s new label

According to Psy’s Instagram posting, the two former Cube Entertainment artists have gotten on board with the “Gangnam Style” star’s nascent entertainment company.
|Psy’s official Instagram (Instagram @42psy42)
HyunA and E’Dawn left Cube Entertainment last year after getting heat from the label for publicizing their relationship.
After her debut in 2007 with Wonder Girls under JYP Entertainment, HyunA made a successful transition to a solo career by producing a series of hits including “Bubble Pop,” “Ice Cream” and “Red.” She also appeared on the 2012 international hit “Gangnam Style,” which had amassed a whopping 3.2 billion views on YouTube as of Monday.
On Jan. 24, roughly eight months after parting ways with YG Entertainment in May, Psy founded a music label to share what he has learned in the past 19 years as a producer, manager and organizer, saying he wanted to foster the next generation of impassioned artists by “building their playground.”
Rapper Jessi became the first artist to join P Nation on Jan. 25.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)