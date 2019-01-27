Posco becomes first in steel industry to obtain EPD certification

Five products from Posco -- plates, wire rods, plated steel sheets (HGI), giga steel (980DP), and high corrosion-resistant steel plates -- have all gained certification for seven environmental indicators, including carbon footprint, resource footprint, ozone layer influence, acid rain, eutrophication, photochemical smog, and water footprint.
|South Korea’s longest Yi Sun-sin Bridge, connecting Gwangyang and Yeosu at a distance of 2,260 meters, is built with Posco’s plates and wire rods. (Posco)
According to Posco, there is an overall shift in demand for eco-friendly products in the steel construction materials market. When a building is evaluated for the Green Standard for Energy and Environmental Design, benefits are given to those constructed with EDP-certified materials.
This certification highlights the competitiveness of eco-friendly products in the Life Cycle Assessment, which is a method of analyzing raw materials’ impact on the environment in stages ranging from raw material procurement to production, sales, distribution, and recycling.
By acquiring this certification, Posco said, “We hope to enhance our image as an eco-friendly steel company as well as strengthen our products’ competitiveness in sustainability and eco-friendliness in the steel market.”
EPD was first introduced in 2001 to provide consumers with accurate information on products as well as to encourage eco-friendly consumption. It is managed by the Ministry of Environment and operated by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute. So far, a total of 461 products have been certified.
