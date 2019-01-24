Go to Mobile Version

CheongKwanJang opens cooking classes for foreigners

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Jan 24, 2019 - 15:30
  • Updated : Jan 24, 2019 - 16:13
Korean Ginseng Corporation, known for producing Korean red ginseng under the brand CheongKwanJang, has opened cooking classes for foreigners as a way of promoting Korean red ginseng.

The classes comprise of well-known Korean cuisine specialists teaching how to make authentic Korean dishes such as samgyetang or tteok galbi. To match the theme of the class, all the dishes add red ginseng as a twist.


Participants in CheongKwanJang cooking classes learn how to make dishes with red ginseng. (KGC)

The classes have gained interest from foreigners curious in trying out red ginseng, the company claimed. To date, there have been people from nationalities such as France, Japan, and Vietnam.

Koreans have long been incorporating ginseng into their healthful diet. The firm said the cooking classes offer an opportunity for foreigners to get more familiar with the ingredient, and learn about the significance of ginseng in Korean culinary culture.


Red ginseng incorporated into chicken soup (KGC)

All the recipes are provided in KGC quarterly magazine Sim, available on their website (www.kgc.co.kr). Recipes can be viewed in both Korean and English, with diagrams and videos.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


