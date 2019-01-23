[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel presents the Good Luck 2019 package in celebration of the Lunar New Year holiday.The package includes a one-night stay in a standard room, breakfast buffet for two at Terrace, admission to an ice rink for two hours as well as skate rental for two and hot chocolate for two at the ice rink’s snack bar.Guests will also be offered complimentary shuttle bus services to and from Namsangol Hanok Village, where families can experience Korean traditional activities, including the pounding of rice cake and games.The package is available from Feb. 1 to 6, with prices starting from 320,000 won. For more information and reservations, contact Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8888.As Koreans celebrate the Year of the Golden Pig, Grand Hilton Seoul presents related promotions.Bakery Alpine Deli presents its Golden Financier promotion deal. In France, it is believed the financier gift can bring good luck as the treat resembles the shape of a gold bar.Through the end of February, the cafe will serve a combo consisting of two pieces of the gold bar-shaped treat with two cups of Americano coffee.The buffet restaurant offers a price of 2,019 won for children diners. This promotion is for one elementary school student or one preschool child per adult, and is only available for weekday lunch.For more information, call Alpine Cafe at (02) 2287-8274 or the buffet restaurant at (02) 2287-8271.Jeju Shilla Hotel offers a Winter Fantasy package that allows guests to enjoy the beauty of Jeju Island in winter.As part of the package, guests can hike up the snow-covered Hallasan under the guidance of experienced hotel staff trained to lead leisure activities. After a 150-minute trek, snacks prepared by hotel chefs will be served on the mountain.At night, guests can take a dip in the hotel’s heated swimming pool. While relaxing at Petit Cavana, films will be screened. There will also be live musical performances.The deal includes a one-night stay in a standard room, breakfast for two and admission to the executive lounge. Prices start at 370,000 won. For more information, call Jeju Shilla Hotel at (064) 735-5114.Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts presents two staycation package deals for women guests.Grand Walkerhill Seoul offers the Girls’ Night Out package for bridal showers. The deal includes a one-night stay in the Club Honeymoon Suite Room along with decorations. Guests will be allowed access to the Club Lounge for breakfast and happy hour. The package is priced from 380,000 won for three guests.Douglas House has prepared Pajama Friends @Douglas package. The package offers a one-night stay at the hotel, along with takeout pizza and free use of the mini bar, equipped with beer and sparkling water. The deal is priced from 280,000 won for three guests.For more information or reservation, call Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.JW Marriott Seoul’s The Lounge has a new menu put together by global food and beverage consultant Alan Yau.Yau, who has offered consultation to various Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, participated in the menu revamp for The Lounge. He added dim sum dishes and bite-sized items to the menu, creating a Chinese afternoon tea session. Premium Chinese tea is paired with the dishes.The new menu items can be ordered between noon to 5 p.m. Prices for dim sum start at 18,000 won and bite-sized items at 13,000 won. For more information, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6267.