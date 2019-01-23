[Monitor] Lotto sales hit record high in 2018

BUSINESS

Sales of Lotto tickets in South Korea reached an all-time high in 2018 at 3.97 trillion won ($3.5 billion), up 4.4 percent from the previous year, the Korea Lottery Commission said.But the growth rate was less than 6.5 percent in 2017 and 9.5 percent in 2016, due to a lack of new sales outlets.The previous record was in 2003, when 3.82 trillion won worth of Lotto tickets were sold on a buying frenzy sparked by a winner who took home a record prize of 40.7 billion won in April of the same year.Sales have since slowed down as the government restricted the carryover of prize money and halved the price of a ticket to 1,000 won.Finance Ministry officials, meanwhile, said Lotto sales trends have little to do with economic conditions and are more heavily influenced by the number of sales outlets. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)