[Graphic News] Eating out declined in 2018: survey

NATIONAL

South Koreans dined out less frequently in 2018 compared with 2017, according to a recent survey.The survey involved 3,014 people aged 20-69, and revealed that Koreans dined out an average of 20.8 times per month last year. The comparable figure a year earlier was 21.8.They made an average of 13.7 visits to restaurants per month, with delivered or takeout meals accounting for the remainder.Average spending on eating out stood at 292,689 won ($260.40) per month, about 11,000 won lower than last year.The survey, conducted by the state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., also showed that Koreans ate alone an average of 3.5 times per month while dining out.