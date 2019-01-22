Man arrested for working with fake pharmacist license

The 31-year-old is reported to have worked as a short-term pharmacist dispensing medicine at eight pharmacies located in Ulsan, Busan and South Gyeongsang Province from August to November last year.
|(Yonhap)
The offender reportedly pretended to be pharmacist with knowledge he gleaned from working at a pharmacy for two years. Applying through job ads online, the offender worked for one to 10 days at each pharmacy.
According to police, there is a high possibility the man committed the crime knowing that pharmacies do not have to report temporary pharmacist hiring to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.
