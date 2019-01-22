Gangwon governor expects sanctions to be lifted for Kaesong complex, Kumgangsan tours

NATIONAL

Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Moon-Soon said Tuesday that North Korea will get sanctions relief for the resumption of two key inter-Korean economic projects -- the Kaesong industrial complex and Kumgangsan tours -- as its nuclear talks with the US are making progress.



“After the Olympics, I visited North Korea three times, and I’m quite convinced now that North Korea will become a sole and successful case of denuclearization in the world,” he told reporters during a press conference in Seoul.







Choi Moon-soon (Yonhap)