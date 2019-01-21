Seoul mayor hoping to show Seoul Station, Han River to NK leader

NATIONAL

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said Monday he wants to introduce Seoul Station and the Han River to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if he visits Seoul for inter-Korean summit talks.



"There are many things I'd like to introduce (to Kim) if I get to guide (him)," Park said during a New Year's meeting with foreign correspondents at the Press Center in Seoul.



Park said he wants to show Kim Seoul Station as it will be the starting and final station of the railroad leading to Eurasia if severed inter-Korean railways are reconnected.





Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during a conference with foreign press on Monday. (Yonhap)

"I'd also like to show him the Han River and a water purification plant, as leader Kim is greatly interested in the water quality of the Daedong River (in Pyongyang)," he said,"Seoul city and the central government plan to launch a task force to improve the Daedong River's water quality as Kim asked me to help do so while I was visiting Pyongyang (as a member of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's entourage for summit talks in September)," he said. (Yonhap)