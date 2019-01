BUSINESS

HIGH TECH CLOSET -- A model poses next to LG Electornics’ latest refurbished steam closet that hits the local market, Monday. The second product to LG’s high-end “Black Edition” smart closet line, the Tromm Styler Black Edition Slim has reduced in size from the previous capacity to hang six items to four, the company said. Its full mirror facade aspires to add to interior-design. Tromm Styler was globally acknowledged at the CES 2019 with “CES 2019 Innovation Awards.” (LG Electronics)