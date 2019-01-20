Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] Seventeen to drop winter EP ‘You Made My Dawn’ Monday

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jan 20, 2019 - 17:38
  • Updated : Jan 20, 2019 - 17:38
Seventeen is releasing a new album this week, the first since its summer extended play “You Make My Day” in July.

The 13-member group’s upcoming winter album “You Made My Dawn,” slated for release Monday, has been named one of Billboard’s 10 most highly anticipated K-pop albums of 2019 alongside Astro’s “All Light,” GFriend’s “Time For Us,” g.o.d’s “Then & Now” among others.


Album cover of Seventeen’s new cover ‘You Made My Dawn’ (Pledis Entertainment)

“Home,” an urban future R&B song, fronts Seventeen’s sixth EP, on which all lyrics and compositions were written by the group.

“You Made My Dawn” will be available for listen on major streaming sites starting 6 p.m. Monday. Seventeen is holding a press showcase concert for “You Made My Dawn” on the same day at Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall in Seoul’s southern district of Songpa-gu.

Seventeen debuted in May 2015 with EP “17 Carat” under Pledis Entertainment, which is also home to groups such as Nu’est and After School.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


