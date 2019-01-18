Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea condemns bomb attack in Colombia

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 18, 2019 - 14:23
  • Updated : Jan 18, 2019 - 14:23

The South Korean government on Friday strongly denounced the latest terrorist attack in Colombia, reiterating its support for efforts to root out terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sent a message of condolence for the victims and their families.


(Yonhap)

"Our government's firm stance is that terror should be eradicated as an inhumane crime that can be justified under no circumstances," it said.

Seoul will continue to participate in the global fight against terrorism, it added.

At least 10 people were killed and 65 others injured in a suicide car bombing against the General Santander police academy in Bogota, Colombia's capital city, on Thursday (local time). (Yonhap)



