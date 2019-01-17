Vietnamese sailor found dead after S. Korean fishing boat fire, 1 still missing

The 23-year-old went missing on Thursday morning, along with a Chinese sailor, after the boat caught fire at around 8:26 a.m. while out at sea.
|(Yonhap)
The 29-year-old Chinese, who jumped off the boat to escape the fire, has not been found. The Korea Coast Guard has mobilized five patrol ships and eight privately-owned lifeboats to search for the missing victim.
The fire was extinguished by authorities about an hour after it broke out. The boat’s captain and 11 crewmen were rescued in the process while another Vietnamese sailor suffered burns and was sent to a nearby hospital. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The 85-ton vessel caught fire in waters about 6.4 kilometers northeast of Narodo, an island near the peninsula’s southernmost coastal city of Goheung County, South Jeolla Province.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)