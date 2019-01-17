2 foreign sailors missing in fishing boat fire

NATIONAL

Two foreign sailors went missing and another was injured after a fishing boat caught fire in waters off the southwestern coast Thursday, authorities said.The 85-ton vessel carrying 12 crewmen caught fire in the sea off about 6.4 kilometers northeast of Narodo, an island in Goheung county, South Jeolla Province, at around 8:25 a.m., the Coast Guard said.Narodo is located about 330 kilometers south of Seoul.A 29-year-old Chinese national and a Vietnamese, aged 23, remain unaccounted for. They are believed to have jumped off the boat right after the fire broke out.A search is under way to find them.Another Vietnamese sailor suffered burns and was sent to a hospital.The fire has been extinguished by the authorities. Coast Guard officials are investigating the exact cause of the blaze. (Yonhap)