US congressman says 2nd Trump-Kim summit likely to be held in Hanoi: report

NATIONAL

A second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to happen in Vietnam, a US congressman was quoted Thursday as saying.







(Yonhap)

"I met with East Asia-Pacific ambassadors yesterday at the State Department. It's likely it will happen in Hanoi," Rep. Michael McCaul, the Republican ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was quoted by Voice of America as saying the previous day.Vietnam has been talked about as a potential venue for the envisioned summit, along with Thailand. The Vietnamese government has reportedly delivered its willingness to host the meeting to South and North Korea, as well as the United States. (Yonhap)